The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Christian and Katie are missing while their families are socializing

Newman and extended family gathering Photo by Y&R screenshot

Where in the world are Katie and Christian?

Thursday on The Young and the Restless three of Victor Newman's (Eric Braeden) children, a former daughter-in-law and son-in-law are front and center as are two of his grandchildren just before the holidays. In a gesture of goodwill and for the sake of Conner Newman ( Judah Mackey) and Johnny Abbott (Paxton Mishkind) Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) decides to put aside his animosity for Adam Newman (Mark Grossman). Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) does the same regarding her ire for Chelsea Lason) Melissa Claire Egan).

Billy signs off on Johnny hanging out with Conner in order to play a video game system and the boys are going to have dinner with Chelsea and Adam. Billy reluctantly agrees and later tells Victoria who is outraged he made this unilateral decision. She thinks''s a bad idea and admits she is afraid of losing Johnny to Chelsea because she is his birth mom.

She eventually comes around and they go to Society where they see a peaceful gathering with no drawn swords. They are invited to eat with the others but missing from the equation is Billy and Victoria's daughter Katie Abbott Newman (last played by Siena Mercuri). Katie was last seen in November 2017 during her birthday party and is probably home with a nanny.

Both children should be involved with their families

Christian Newman (Alex Wilson) was last seen in Genoa City in November 2019 but was mentioned by Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case) earlier this year shortly before her husband Rey Rosales (Jori Vilasuso) died. On Thursday Nick Neman (Josh Morrow) is spending time with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) at home he has promised to hang out with on Christmas evening after he leaves the Neman family gathering. Now that Johnny and Conner are front and center on The Young and the Restless fans are wondering when Katie and Christian will be brought into the new family dynamic.

Katie has a right to know that Conner is her brother and not her cousin and Christian should be made aware that Chelsea is Johnny's mom. Viewers find it odd that Christian is never in any scenes with Johnny or Conner. Be sure to tune in to The Young and the Restless next week to find out if the children will be seen during the holidays in Genoa City.