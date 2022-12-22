Queen Consort Camilla spent time with Jeremy Clarkson two days prior to his racist rant against Meghan Markle

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla Photo by The List screenshot

Camilla is associated with two Meghan Markle haters

Mother Jones has raised an important question regarding Jeremy Clarkson and his hateful racist rant against Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex. Morgan and fellow Markle hater Piers Mrgan attended a luncheon hosted by Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles just two days before Clarkson penned a scathing hate-filled article about Meghan in The Sun Inae OH asks the question in her MJ article titled "Did the Royal Family Bless This Deranged, Violent Fantasy Against Meghan Markle"?

Is it possible that the Queen Consort said something that encouraged Clarkson to write the following:

"We all know in our heart of hearts that Harold Markle is a slightly dim but fun-loving chin who flew Apache helicopter gunships in Afghanistan and cavorted around Las Vegas hotel rooms with naked hookers. But then along came Meghan, who obviously used some vivid bedroom promises to turn him into a warrior of woke.“ "At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her. Everyone who’s my age thinks the same way.”

Mothe Jones may have a valid point

Mother Jones did not accuse the Queen of anything but only pointed out that she spent time with two British men who seem to loathe Markle for no other reason that the fact that she is biracial. It was also pointed out that it was during Camilla's charity event that Lady Sarah Hussey repeatedly asked a Black British woman the name of the African nation she came from. There appears to be a pattern of the wife of King Charles III keeping company with Megan haters and race baiters so now Parker Bowles will be under scrutiny and her past actions and association might even be examined more closely.

In 2017 Queen Consort Camilla was interviewed and said she was delighted about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry but that was a public statement. No one knows for certain what is being said behind closed doors. In spite of the fact that Harry has said he wanted out of royal life for years, his family may only see that he did not make his move until Markle came into the picture and may blame her for Mexit.

In the Netflix documentary, the Duke o Sussex accused the royals of leaking information and planting stories about his wife to keep reporters from writing about other members of his family. Is it possible that King Charles and or Queen Consort Camilla are behind Clarkson's hate speech or said something that led him to believe what he did was OK? Mother Jones has raised the question and there are certainly going to be some answers one way or another.