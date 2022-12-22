Christmas festivities continue in the Roanoke Valley

Illuminights Photo by Youtube Illuminights Explore Park screenshot

There are still Christmas activities i the Roanoke Valley

Christmas is only days away but there are still a number of fun holiday festivities locals can enjoy through the first of January. If you enjoy outdoor light displays and can brave the cold weather there are five activities in the Roanoke Valley where you can build new holiday moments with your family. There is so much hustle and bustle and activities leading up to the holiday but you can continue the fun between December 25 and the New Year.

Bedford

The Bedford Festival of Trees at the Bedford Welcome Center (816 Burks Hill Rd., Bedford) continues through January 6

Buchanan

The Buchanan Buchanan’s Festival of Lights (485 Lowe St., Buchanan). Walk-through light display

Rocky Mount

Do you want to build a snowman takes place at various locations throughout the town of Rocky Mount until December 31. Local businesses have strategically placed snowmen in Downtown and Uptown for you to enjoy.

Roanoke

The 3rd Annual Drive-Through Festival of Lights at Hermitage Roanoke (1009 Old Country Club Rd., Roanoke) continues through December 31 from 6-9 pm including Christmas Day.

Franklin County

Land of Lights is presented by Franklin County Parks and Recreation and takes place at Franklin County Recreation Park (2150 Sontag Rd., Rocky Mount, VA) from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Visitors and their families will drive through the half-mile loop and enjoy over 50,000 Christmas lights which continue through December 25.

Roanoke

Iluminights continues at Explore Park’s Winter Walk of Lights at Explore Park (56 Roanoke River Parkway Rd., Roanoke), 5-9 pm from Dec. 1 through Dec. 30 except on Dec. 24 and 25. The half-mile wooded path has over 600,000 lights.