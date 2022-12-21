The Young and the Restless fans notice a change in Sharon Case as Sharon Rosales

Y&R fans are concerned about Sharon Case Photo by Y&R screenshot

All eyes are on Sharon Case

Fans of The Young and the Restless began noticing the tension in scenes between Sharon Case (Sharon Rosales) and Mark Grossman (Adam Neman) during the summer. it has since come to light that Grossman is dating castmate Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra) are dating and this certainly has got to be awkward since the three work together. During the past few weeks, there have been some noticeable changes in Case when she is portraying her character.

Sharon has been in the coffee house in every scene lately and most often she is behind the counter. Last Monday Noah Newman (Robert Gibson), Tessa Porter (Kate Fairbank) and Mariah Copeland (Cameron Grimes) helped her decorate Crimson Lights and the rest of the week must have been the same day because Sharon was still wearing her festive sparkly holiday dress as she dispensed therapy sessions from behind the counter.

Sharon seems tense in her scenes

Adam, Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd), Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan), and even Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) received therapeutic advice from Sharon as she minded the shop. On Wednesday viewers were happy that she stepped out from behind the counter as she was talking to Chance. Fans noted Sharon has not had any scenes with Sally and perhaps she's being kept inside of her business to avoid contact.

Some fans said on social media that they thought perhaps they were reading too much into the situation until others agreed that they had noticed the same regarding Sharon.. No one knows whether or not Hope is the reason Case and Grossman broke up and even if she is not this has got to be awkward with everyone watching. Sharon Case also seems to be straining, tense, and stretching her neck as she talks in her recent scenes and has a sneer on her face that she did not before. Hopefully, in time things will settle down and Case can relax in her scenes.