Marcus Coloma shares a heartfelt message with his General Hospital fans

Cheryl E Preston

Marcus ColomaPhoto byCelebrity Cicle screenshot

General Hospital fans hit with two blows within 24 hours

The General Hospital alleged curse continues to plague the soap although the action on screen has become more intense and viewers are really invested in current storylines. Still, it has been difficult to hear bad news related to the cast every month since October 2021 when Ingo Rademacher (Jasper Jax)and Steve Burton (Jason Morgan) were fired. Each month in 2022 there has been an actor or two on the ABC soap dealing with Covid or other health issues like hip and knee replacement surgery.

There was also the tragic death of Harrison Wagoner the son of Kirstina Wagoner (Felicia Scorpio) and Jack Wagner (ex-Frisco Jones). GH viewers have now been hit with two blows within 24 hours with the death of Sonia Eddy (Epiphany Johnson) and the news that Marcus Coloma (Nikolas Cassadine) had been fired.

Marcus ColomaPhoto byGH Spoilers screenshot

Marcus Coloma sends love to his fans

The actor was reported to have refused to tape his final GH scenes once he found out he had lost his job. Soaps in depth is reporting that Coloma has now reached out to his loyal followers on Instagram with the following message.

“It’s hard to even say it,” “I get so sad when I think about it. I don’t know what I can or can’t say other than what an incredible ride. There’s such a family feel at GH, which I felt so blessed to be a part of. “And I’ve said this a million times,” he added, “the fans are the best fans in the entire world and I think a lot of that is just because you guys have been watching for such a long time. So thank you for including me, thank you for the love. Much love.”

General Hospital viewers are waiting to hear whether or not the role of Nikolas will be recast and hoping the character will not be killed off so stay tuned.

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

