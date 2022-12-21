The Sun removes Jeremy Clarkson's article as public reaction to the hate speech against Meghan Markle grows

Harry and Meghan Photo by ily Youtube Channel Screenshot

Jeremy Clarkson goes to far in his attacks on Meghan Markle

A few days ago a scathing article on the Sussexes was published in The Sun and broke IPSO complaint records but the news outlet allowed it to remain on their website until now. Soap Spoilers is reporting that the "horrific column" by Jeremy Clarkson has finally been removed.

The BBC says that although what Clarkson wrote was "awful" there are no plans to remove him as host of So You want to Be a Millionaire at this time. Kevin Lygo the ITV media entertainment boss did give a statement saying Clarkson's views were not representative of ITV. If, however, there is a large enough outcry from the public and the complaints continue this could possibly change. As of Tuesday, there were more than 20,000 complaints about Clarkson saying:

“We all know in our heart of hearts that Harold Markle is a slightly dim but fun-loving chin who flew Apache helicopter gunships in Afghanistan and cavorted around Las Vegas hotel rooms with naked hookers. But then along came Meghan, who obviously used some vivid bedroom promises to turn him into a warrior of woke.“ "At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her. Everyone who’s my age thinks the same way.”

Clarkson did not issue an official apology for his hateful comments but only said the following via Twitter.

'Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future".

CBS is reporting that Clarkson is "Horrified" that his comments caused such an outcry but not many people will believe he is sincere. Markle has a lot of haters and has received death threats Clarkson's irresponsible journalism will only fuel the flames of vitriol against Prince Harry and his wife. and Many outraged individuals are saying Jermey Clarkson should make an official apology to Duchess Megan Markle.