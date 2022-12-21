Virginia Department of Health offers suggestions for remaining healthy during the holidays

Christine Willis Virginia Department of Health Photo by WDBJ screenshot

The health department makes recommendations on remaining holiday healthy

Christine Willis with the Virginia Department of Health recently spoke with WDBJ 7 to give tips on how to remain healthy and not spread germs during the holiday. Willis said there are steps to take to prevent super spreader events. She said that it's possible during flue season to be contagious before you feel any symptoms. She suggests that anyone who is feeling even a little under the weather should stay home to prevent spreading germs.

Wells added that when not eating consider wearing a mask during a holiday gathering. Willis said the rule of thumb is to wait 24 hours after a fever to make sure you are no longer contagious. "For overall wellness, she recommends a 5- to 10-minute walk to boost your mood, and reaching for fruit with Vitamin C to help your immune system".

Opening windows and doors is beneficial

She also recommends opening windows and doors to bring in the fresh air which is confirmed by Bob Vila who suggests keeping windows cracked all year round. Villa says fresh air "generally contains higher levels of oxygen than indoor air". He adds that when you breathe in more oxygen, your body reaps the benefits.

The extra oxygen will allow your lungs to dilate which improves tissue repair and filtration. It causes your heart to relax and lower your blood pressure and heart rate. . Villa reveals that oxygen also allows your body to "expedite damaged cell replacement", which may possibly assist you in healing faster.