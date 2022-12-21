TMZ reveals General Hospital actress Sonya Eddy's cause of death

Sonya Eddy Photo by GMA screenshot

Beloved soap actress cause of death revealed

The soap world is in mourning after news earlier today that General Hospital actress Sonya Eddy had passed away. The news was revealed by Eddy's good friend Octavia Spencer who starred in the film The Help. Spencer said on Tuesday "The world has lost another creative angel " and at that time no cause of death was revealed.

Now KTLA is reporting that another close friend of the soap vet her producing partner Tyler Ford revealed details of what led to her death to TMZ. Eddy underwent a scheduled surgery on December 9 and after returning home on December 11 said she felt sick again. She went back to the hospital on the 15th and doctors discovered an infection that they could not contain. She was placed on life support Monday and died that night.

GH fans want the show to host a memorial service for Epiphany

Eddy began portraying nurse Epiphany Johnson on General Hospital in 2006 and in recent years she was rarely shown except shortly before, during, and after the annual GH Nurses Ball in May. In 2016 it was revealed that Epiphany had been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and also revealed that Eddy had been diagnosed with this disease also.

Eddy's character only had one romantic relationship while on General Hospital and that was with Milo Giambetti but they really did not have any love scenes. Epiphany had in recent months been spending time with Marshall Ashford (Robert Gossett) and there had seemed to be some sparks flying between the two, He is the one who convinced her to go to medical school.

General Hospital fans are overwhelmingly saying that the soap should have Epiphany pass away and host a memorial service for her. Be on the lookout for updates related to Sonya Eddy as well as her GH character.

.