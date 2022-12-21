"Bling" Bishop Lamor Whitehead has been arrested for extortion, fraud, and lying to the FBI

Photo by rime YouTube screenshot

Lamor Whitehead is back in the news

This past summer Bishop Lamor Whitehead of Leaders of Tomorrow Ministries was in the news after being robbed at gunpoint during a service at his Brooklyn Church. Immediately there was an outcry from the public suggesting that the robbery had been staged. Whitehead who is known as the "Bling Bishop" was also dealing with a civil suit by a church member who says he swindled her out of $90,000. The Christian Post is reporting that the pastor has been arrested on charges of fraud, lying to the FBI, and extortion.

The Daily Beast is reporting that on Monday U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said of Whitehead in a statement.“His campaign of fraud and deceit stops now,” Each of the charges has a maximum of 20 years so the pastor is facing possibly up to 65 years in prison. Dawn Florio, the Bishop's lawyer, gave a statement to The Daily Beast saying her client “is not guilty of these charges” and will be “vigorously defending these allegations.” “He feels that he is being targeted and being turned into a villain from a victim."

The "Bling Bishop" has a history of controversy

During the indictment, on Monday prosecutors alleged that the pastor "attempted to use his profession—and politically connected influence—to swindle at least two people."

Whitehead elicited about $90,000 from a woman who attended his church, between April 2020 and July 2021, because she believed he would use the money to assist her in obtaining a home and invest any money that was left over in his real-estate business.