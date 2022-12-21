Anthony Morina has been let go by The Young and the Restless and Josh Griffith will be the sole executive producer

Anthony Marina Photo by Celeb confidential screenshot

Anthony Marina is fired after 16 years on The Young and the Restless

Soaps.com is reporting that Anthony Morina the co-executive producer of The Young and the Restless is no longer with the CBS soap. A source from Sony confirmed to Daytime Confidential and Decider that Morina had been fired after 16 years on the soap. He was promoted in December 2018 after the controversial tenure of Mal Young which fans dubbed a "reign of terror." During Young's time at the helm, fans said they no longer recognized Genoa City because of disturbing changes both on and off the screen.

Doug Davidson (Paul Williams) who had been on the show for close to 40 years was fired, Mishael Morgan ( Hilary Curtis) and Eileen Davidson (Ashley Abbott) left the soap and Christel Khalil went on recurring status. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) were having affairs in an open marriage and the Rosales family was brought to Genoa City and given more screen time than veterans on the show.

Josh Griffith Photo by Trend Street screenshot

Josh Griffith will be the solo executive producer

Josh Griffith became a co-executive producer with Morina and things began to turn around on The Young and the Restless. Soap Opera Network is reporting that the outgoing c0-EP gave the following statement:

“After 16 years, it’s time to move on to other things.” He added, “I’m most proud of keeping the show going over the last two and a half years through COVID once we returned after the initial production shutdown.”

Soap Opera Network also revealed that Anthony Morina will not be replaced and that Josh Griffith will become the sole executive producer for The Young and the Restless now that Anthony Morina has been let go.