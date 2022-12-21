Tamara Braun has unfinished business on General Hospital and might return now that she has left Days of Our Lives

Tamara Braun Photo by Michael Fairman Channel screenshot

Soap Hub just announced that Tamara Braun has ended her run as Ava Vitali on Days of Our Lives and now General Hospital viewers are wondering if she will return to the ABC soap as Dr. Kim Nero. There is a two-year-old mystery surrounding Kim that has never been explained and GH fans were left hanging In October 2020. At that time Julian Jerome (William deVry) visited Nero, his ex-girlfriend in New York shortly before he died. She was not home but a babysitter had a little boy in a stroller that she referred to as Andy.

Julian had been shot and was probably too traumatized to connect the dots but when he left the babysitter called Kim and told her that Julian did not suspect the boy was his son. Nothing more has been said regarding this little boy and General Hospital fans have a lot of questions. Kim had slept with Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth) who had the memories of Andrew Cain (Cameron Matthison). Kim and Drew's son Oscar Nero ( Garren Stitt) died of a brain tumor and she wanted a son to replace him.

There were not any scenes indicating that Kim and Julian were still sleeping together after she went to bed with Franco and the little boy is named Andy which suggests he might really be Franco's son. Franco died and Howarth is now portraying Dr. Austin Gatlin Holt. If Kin returns to Port Charles she really does not have any connections but fans feel that there is a reason the writers gave her a child. Is it possible that somehow she was artificially inseminated with the real Drew Cain's baby and that she will cause problems for him and Carly Spencer (Laura Wright)? Be on the lookout for updates related to Tamara Braun now that she has left Days of Our Lives.