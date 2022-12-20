General Hospital actress Sonya Eddy paases away at 55

Epiphany and Dr. Patrick Drake Photo by ABC GH screenshot

A beloved GH actress has died

General Hospital fans are in shock over the news that Sonya Eddy who portrayed Epiphany Johnson has passed away. Online responses indicate that there is widespread disbelief that the woman who was a pillar of GH is no longer with us. The ABC soap has now dealt with sickness and tragedy every single month of 2022 and the sudden death of the beloved actress is the most distressing. The news was revealed on Instagram by Eddy's friend actress, Octavia Spencer. who wrote,

“The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!”

As Epiphany, the actress was the head nurse at General Hospital and she kept everyone in line including doctors who held her in high regard. Marshall Ashford (Robert Gossett ) recently encouraged Nurse Johnson to go to medical school and she was about to take an important medical test the last time she was on the air.

Sonya Eddy had many television and movie roles

Eddy also had a beautiful voice and would sing during the annual GH Nurses Ball each year. Some fans thought Marshall and Epiphany were going to fall in love. but now that will never be. In addition to General Hospital, Eddy has a long list of roles in film and television including Barbershop, Badnews Bears, Inspector Gadget, Daddy Daycare, Matchstick Men, Pee Wee's Big Holiday, Seven Pounds, and The Perfect Game.

Her most recent projects in 2022 included the films V/H/S/99 Frank and Penelope, and Satanic Hispanics. Her television roles include Family Matters, The Drew Carey Show, and Murphy Brown. No cause of death has been revealed but Eddy shared that she struggled with her weight and that she is as diabetic which were also written for her character. . People reached out to her representatives but did not get a response.