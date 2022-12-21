The Young and the Restess: Danny and Phyllis have a sordid history

Danny and Phyllis Photo by CBS Y&R Spoilers screenshot

Danny was a beloved character in Genoa City

Michael Damian has returned to The Young and the Restless as Danny Romalatti and fans are excited to see him. Danny is one of the good guys but his initial encounter with Phyllis Summers led to some dark times. Their son Daniel Romalatti Jr.(Michael Graziatti) is now back in Genoa City so they ae having a family reunion of sorts. Danny and his sister Gina (Romalatti) (Patty Weaver) were the children of Rex Sterling (Quinn Rediker). Danny married Tracy Abbott (Beth Maitland) when she by her college professor but the marriage was annulled when Tracy lost the baby. He had been dating Patty Weaver (Stacy Haidick) who left town when he married Tracy.

Damian first appeared on The Young and the Restless from 1980–1998, and returned from 2002–2004, again in 2008, and 2012–13. No date has been given for how long his most recent visit will be but viewers are glad to have him back. He became a local rock star and began dating a much younger Cricket (Christine) Blair (Lauralee Bell). They married but Phyllis followed Danny to New York and seduced him after drugging him. She later claimed to be pregnant with his child so Danny divorced Christine and entered a trial marriage to Phyllis.

Phyllis does what she does best

Their baby was named Daniel Jr.but Danny divorced Phyllis because she was so manipulative. it was later revealed that Phylis had lied and another man fathered her son. After Danny saw how devoted Phyllis was when Daniel contracted bacterial meningitis he remarried her but Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) and Christine convinced him to take a DNA test. He was devastated to find out that the child he loved was not his flesh and blood and that Phyllis had tricked him.

When it came out that he had never even slept with Phyllis that first time but was passed ut from the drugs Danny used for custody and took his son and left Genoa City. In 2003 Danny refused to give Phyllis any information on her son but a few months later he returned to Genoa City SORAS as a 16-year-old. Now the three of them are together for the holidays and fans are wondering how it will all turn out. Phyllis is all over the place so anything can happen. Be sure to tune in to The Young and the Restless to find out what happens next.