UK Pastor suspects Satanists behind recent attacks at his church

St. Peter's Church in Bramshaw Photo by Healthy screenshot

Dead animals were placed on the church property

The Christian Post is reporting that the pastor of a 12th-century church in the English countryside believes Satanists have targeted his congregation. Rev. David Bacon is the vicar of St. Peter’s Church on Judd's Hill which is located in Bramshaw near Southampton. The clergyman told The U.K. Times that women came to clean the church last week to make sure it was ready for Christmas and found a cat hanging from the flagpole.

A few weeks back, a dead fox was found lying on the church’s doorstep and the vicar was quoted as saying, “Every so often we get things like this happening. It makes everybody feel very uncomfortable.”

Sheep marked with satanic symbolism Photo by Healthy screenshot

Satanic images and dead animals were found in 2019

Bacon suspects Satanists are behind the attacks because in 2019 they found sheep that had been stabbed and sprayed with pentagrams, along with graffiti bearing the same occult markings on the church walls. He acknowledged that he cannot say “definitively” if the latest incidents are linked to the 2019 sheep killings, The vicar noted that the 2019 incident seemed more organized and pointed out that those behind the incidents may “just be angry at life in general, or against the church, or is it linked to witchcraft”

Martin Chapman, a farmer who had been clearing the remnants from the church, was quoted as saying “They sometimes bring chickens and slit their throats and the blood spills out all over,” . “It’s just escalated over the years. They damage and break things. They make rings of candles and salt. They smash graves. There is no fear. There’s a group of serious witches that come down.”Many young women had been traveling to St Botolph’s."

archdeacon Justine Chapman Photo by Lincolndioce screenshot

The battle of good and evil

The situation is being investigated by the Police Pagan Association which is local law enforcement's "de facto occult investigations branch in the region."

Justine Allain Chapman, archdeacon of Boston in the Diocese of Lincoln, also spoke on the issue. "Churches often have a palpable sense of God and goodness because they have been saturated with the prayers of people down the ages,” “That quality doesn’t disappear easily, and so people are drawn to religious places. It is important to remember that God’s blessing is stronger than any curse, and light more powerful than darkness.”

In January 2020, The Telegraph reported that "St. Botolph’s Church in the Lincolnshire countryside was being repeatedly desecrated by Satanists who would break in to perform occult ceremonies and scatter the blood of sacrificed animals".