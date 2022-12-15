Feed birds ducks and geese birdseed instead of crackers bread crumbs or junk food

Use birdseed instead of junk food Photo by Joshua J Coffee Unsplash

Children loved feeding bread crumbs to the birds

I grew up in the late 1960s and early 1970s when there was heavy snow in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas. Practically everyone I knew emphasized feeding the birds bread crumbs or crackers that had been crumbled. We, the children, loved to watch from our windows as the feathered creatures flocked to the snow to eat. It was amazing to one, two, and then numerous birds in the yard eating what we had provided. We also enjoyed throwing crumbs of bread and crackers to the ducks at Lake Spring Park in Salem, AKA the " Pond."

In recent years the duck pond has installed canisters where you can put change inside and obtain bird seed. You can also obtain a larger bag of food for a few dollars at the Marathon gas station and convenience store located next to the pond that is connected to Burger King. I never pondered why this change was made but recently found out that bread and crackers are junk food.

Give ducks and geese birdseed instead of bread and crackers Photo by Unsplash Rachan screnshot

Birds, geese, and ducks will eat whatever you throw their way but crackers, bread, chips, popcorn, etc. are empty calories, low in protein and do not have the nutrition that birds or ducks need. WDBJ 7 is reporting that the Wildlife Center of Virginia suggests going to hardware stores or garden ships to obtain the proper food for our feathered friends.

A few years back there was an epidemic in Virginia where birds were becoming sick and feeding them from feeders was discouraged. The thinking was that if diseased birds gathered with healthy ones they would spread the illness. In 2021 the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke gave the OK to begin using feeders again for birds. If you desire to feed the feathered creatures this winter you can obtain bird seed at Petco, Walmart, and Petsmart.