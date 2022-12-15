The WIldlife Center of Virginia offers tips for helping our furry and feathered friends and the environment this winter

Be kind to our feathered friends this winter Photo by Virginia WIldlife Center via WDBJ screenshot

Ways to assist wildlife this winter

The Wildlife Center of Virginia was established in 1982 as a hospital that provides quality health care, to native wildlife, and many times their assistance is on an emergency basis. The center also educates about nature and the environment and teaches how to care for the creatures in the wild. The winter months are the busiest for the wildlife center and now that winter storms, dropping temperatures, snow, and ice are on the way they are offering helpful tips to the public.

There are ways to assist the many species of wildlife that are bracing themselves for the colder temperatures and WDBJ 7 got some answers from an expert. Alex Wehrung became acquainted with the Wildlife Center in 2015 when he first moved to Virginia. He began training as a volunteer outreach docent and became a full-time outreach coordinator in 2016.

Leave water out for the animals thsi winter Photo by Virgina Wildlife Department via WDBJ screnshot

Wehrung gives advice that will aid the creators in the wild

Wehrung stressed the importance of leaving a shallow bowl of fresh water out for birds and other animals because their water sources may be frozen during the winter. He also advised "leaving some leaves and brush in your yard undisturbed to provide shelter for cold critters". The Virginia Department of Forestry is also recommending not raking leaves, for this reason, an others. I had been leaving water out for stray cats in my neighborhood and my front and back yards are filled with leaves. I'm glad to know these decisions will benefit the animal kingdom this winter.

Wehrung said bird feeders should be stocked with: “High-fat content, nutritious food. Avoid junk food, crackers, and bread. Birds will eat that stuff, but it has no nutritional value. It’s not helpful, especially during the winter. Pretty much any hardware store or garden center, they have specifically formulated mixes of that really high-quality foods so stock your bird feeders well.”

Anyone who is interested in donating to The Wild Life Center, you can do so through this link.