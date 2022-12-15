The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Allie responds to Noah's admission of kissing Audra

Noah and Allie Photo by Y&R screenshot

Allie might get her heart broken

Thursday on The Young and the Restless Noah Newman (Robert Gibson) comes clean with Allie Nguyen ( Kelsey Wang) about his latest encounter with Audra Charles (Zukeyla Silver). The duo is in Crimson Lights when Allie steps outside to take a phone call but overhears Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case) telling Noah that Audra had been in the coffee house earlier looking for him. Allie returns and when Sharon walks away she asks Noah whether something had happened to give Audra hope.

Noah confesses that Audra showed up at the Glam club and admitted she wanted to get back together with him. Noah admits Audra kissed him but says he pushed her away without hesitation. Allie wants to know what Audra read into the situation that led her to kiss Noah in the first place. She then asks if he kissed her back – even just a little.

Audra is not going to give up on Noah

Noah looks embarrassed and becomes defensive saying the kiss happened fast, so fast he's not sure. When he doesn't give her a straight answer Allie asks if she should be worried. Spoilers for The Young and the Restless are teasing that there will be some bumps in the road for this couple. Noah clearly still has feelings for his ex but does not know that she recently slept with Tucker McCall (Trevor Saint-John).

Audra believes the kiss is proof that Noah still cares and she is not going to give up easily. Charles looks like the type who could find out she is pregnant with Tucker's child and somehow trick Noah into her bed or get him drunk and he thinks he slept with her and pass the baby off as his. Audra will make a bold move next week and Celeb Dirty Laundry suggests that she might try to take Nate from Elena. It's

more likely she might go to Allie and stake her claim to Noah so say tuned to The Young and the Restless to find out what happens next.