Stephen tWitch Boss cause of death revealed as suicide

Stephen tWitch Boss Photo by Billboard screenshot

The Ellen Degeneres Show co-executive producer's cause of death is revealed

Stephen tWitch Boss gained his claim to fame beginning in 2014 as a guest DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He rose to prominence in 2003 on MTV’s The Wade Robson Project and was the first runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008. In 2020 tWitch become a co-executive producer for DeGeneres and remained with the show until it shut down earlier this year. Billboard is reporting that the DJ passed away with the following statement.

"Stephen “tWitch” Boss, former DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died at age 40 on Wednesday (Dec. 14). Following the news, authorities have now revealed the details of Boss’ autopsy and have concluded his death was a suicide via gunshot wound to the head."

The story behind the nickname tWitch

The dancer/DJ was born Stephen Laurel Boss and got his nickname from a car he loved during his 20s named tWitch. He said that when he first began dancing and teaching dance he used that vehicle to travel and would choreograph dance moves while in it. He showed off his dance moves on practically every episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show often dancing along with Ellen who said the following about his death via Twitter.

“I’m heartbroken,” she tweeted alongside a photo of her hugging the dancer and DJ. “tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

Allison Boss speaks out about her husband

tWitches wife Allison Hoker Boss broke the news of his death with the following statement to People.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she wrote. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.