The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Brooke and Taylor make a pact but can they keep it?

Taylor and Brooke agree regarding Ridge Photo by Soaps.com screenshot

Taylor and Brooke may be sick and tired of being sick and tired

Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) left LA to give themselves time to reflect on recent events. Brooke Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) told Ridge that he needed to choose between her and Taylor and stop running back and forth between the two. Taylor feels the same way and spoilers suggest the two women will make a pact where Ridge is concerned. This could be forcing him to choose between them and not run back to the other or they could wash their hands of the dressmaker.

Brooke and Tayor may have finally had enough and are just plain sick and tired of being sick and tired. Steffy Forrester Finn (Jackie Wood) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) blame Brooke for breaking up their family and taking their dad away from their mom. They are adults with children yet they behave like adolescents trying to get their parents back together. This time they may have gone too far.

Can Ridge live without Taylor and Brooke in his life?

Ridge will soon return and find out that his ex-wives have found common ground and want him to stop the decades-long love triangle. Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful are hoping that Brooke and Taylor will leave Ridge high and dry and walk away from him for good but are they capable? Both women consider Ridge to be the love of their life but he is unable to say the same to either one.

Brooke has moved on in the past with other men but will she be able to do it again? Can Taylor and Brooke take a stand and not be sucked into Ridge Forrester's world and is Ridge able to live without being surrounded by one or both of these women? Based on past decisions it's highly unlikely but the writers might fool us this time.