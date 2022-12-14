The Young and the Restless fans seem happy for Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope

Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman Photo by Soap Dirt Screenshot

The Young and the Restless fans are happy for Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope

Fans of The Young and the Restless have been following the relationship between Mark Grossman (Adam Newman) and Sharon Case ( Sharon Rosales) for three years. During that time the couple received many compliments about their chemistry on and off the screen. Y&R viewers wanted to see Shaddam back together and here was even speculation the couple were engaged in real-time because Case was shown wearing a diamond. Now all indications are that Grossman is dating another castmate (Courtney Hope).

Rumors began in September and fans spotted the duo vacationing in Mexico so all indications are that The Young and the Restless fans are wishing the couple well. Even so, there surely there are viewers who have questions. Had Grossman and Case already ended their relationship before he began dating Hope or did all the on-screen heat between Sally and Adam translate into sparks in real-time? On the big screen, there have been celebrities who left their spouses or significant others for co-stars and you can read about 20 of them by clicking on this link.

Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman Photo by Soaps in Depth screenshot

The couple are being photographed together and in groups

There are at least two photos of Grossman and Hope along with other cast from The Young and the Restless so the relationship seems to be accepted on the Y&R set. Daily Soap Dish reveals the two were seen together at a wedding and reported the following fan reactions:

“Love you Mark and Courtney❤️”, “Great pic glad Sally and Adam are gonna get back together 😁”, “Mark is dating Hope”, “I read that they Mark and Sharon are just very good friends with her and that’s why there are photos floating around of Mark and Hope”, “Aw Mark & Court ❤️ cute couple alert 🚨 let the happiness begin”, “Imma thinkin you’re a datin Lol Must be a little bit awkward on set”, and “Are Mark and Courtney an item in real life??🤔. I don’t think he is with Sharon anymore irl????”

Photo by Soap spoiler screenshot

Where is Sharon Case in the midst of this news?

Soap Dirt reported in September that Grossman and Case may not be together and had stopped sharing images of each other on social media and that he was now with Hope. Fans know that the personal lives of soap stars are none of their business but when couples go public with images and posts online they bring the viewers into their lives.

It was last year at this time when General Hospital fans noticed that Hope and Chad Duell who had married on Halloween 2021 had removed images of one another from their social media accounts. Not long after it was revealed that the two-month marriage was over. Some may wonder ifGrossman was the reason Hope broke up with Duell and how long the on-screen romance has been going on in real-time.

Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman look happy together but fans are wondering how Sharon Case is doing Did her co-star steal her man or were she and Mark already over? Is she dealing with a broken heart and how well is she handling all the public attention? All three ae professionals and they seem to be getting along on-screen. Be on the lookout for updates on this situation as well as for The Young and the Restless as they become available.