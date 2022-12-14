The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Phyllis comes clean to Jeremy Jack and Summer but her actions backfire

Jeremy confronts Phyllis Photo by Y&R screenshot

Phyllis does not obtain the desired results

Wednesday on The Young and the Restless Phyllis Summers ( Michelle Stafford) comes clean about making the phone call to Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) and it costs her dearly. She agreed to meet with Hyde at Crimson Lights and at first, continued to deny leading him to Genoa City, She admits there is no love lost between herself and Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) while Stark says he's sure she is the person who called him to say Diane was in town and eventually Phyllis admits the truth.

Phyllis adds that she did not have any proof that Diane called the feds and does not know where her nemesis went but she is glad the plan worked to run her out of town. She then emphasizes to Jeremy that he has no reason to remain in town. Later she goes to Jabot and tells Summer Abbott (Allison Lanier) and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) bout her encounter with Stark. Phyllis is stunned when they do not appreciate her coming clean.

Phyllis thought they would applaud her for finally telling the truth but Jack and Summer explode her. They emphasize that she put everyone in danger especially little Harrison Abbott bott (Kellan Enriquez). Jack tells her that her job at Marchetti lies in the hands of Summer and Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) but if he had his way he would throw her out. Phyllis looks totally shocked but this is only the beginning of her problems. Jack points out that she does not even know for certain if Stark will leave Genoa City so all her efforts were in vain.

Jeremy Stark may stick around Genoa City Photo by Y&R screenshot

Jeremy might remain in Genoa City to cause problems

Phyllis will soon find out that Jack and Summer have deceived her because Diane did not run away. She is safely staying at the Abbot Cabin while Jack deals with Jeremy who refused money even though he said he wanted Diane to return to funds she stole from him. Jack has vowed to get this menace to his family out of town and is determined to find Stark's Achilles heel.

Once Phyllis finds out that her daughter was hiding the secret of Diane's whereabouts and sided with Jack over her she will come undone. This will seem like the ultimate betrayal on top of everything she has done seeming to backfire. Soap Dirt suggests that perhaps Stark and Diane are working together but there does not seem to be any evidence that this is true. When Jeremy is finally gone and Diane returns this will really hurt the redhead.

In the meantime, some spoilers and fans believe Phyllis and Stark might hook up but no good can come from these two getting together. One thing fans know is that Ms. Summers may be down but she is definitely not out. As in the past, Phyllis will eventually rise from the ashes like the Pheonix so stay tuned to The Young and the Restless and watch the drama in Genoa City unfold as Jeremy sticks around and Phyllis spirals.