The Haunted House on Patton Ave

Alleged haunted house Photo by Tyrique Bowles

A decades-old strange encounter

I was driving my grandchildren to the Gainsboro Branch Library this afternoon and looked up the hill to the right at the duplexes on Patton Ave NW Roanoke. A long-ago memory came back to me so after we left the library we drove up the hill and my grandson took two pictures for me. Many years ago my mother told me she and my dad once lived in the second duplex (the blue one on the right) which is number 118. She said she had a frightening experience in that home when I was about six months old.

My mother said she had a supernatural encounter when she was home alone and walking up the stairs in the dark one night with me in her arms. Halfway up the steps she put one hand on the banister and felt another hand and fingers underneath her own. She said she ran up the steps and cut on the light and did not see anything. I am sorry now that I did not question my mom about anything else that may have happened in that apartment before they moved. If she had any other unexplained encounters in her life she did not share them with me.

Duplexes on Patton Ave Toanoke Photo by Tyrique Bowles

A long-ago memory returns

Over the decades the apartments have been remodeled and I knew a family that lived in number 118 in the 1980s. At the time I did not think about what my mom said so I never questioned them if they had any encounters in the house. Patton Ave and the library are in the Historic Gainsboro neighborhood which is one of the oldest in Roanoke. My great aunt and others lived 40-plus years in Gainsboro in the same homes with no problems.

My husband and I lived in the neighborhood a few blocks over for 5 years and again to the north of these apartments when we built a home in 1986. I did have an odd encounter with a neighbor who lived across the street in an old house after we had moved. You can read the details at this link. On three or four occasions about 4 years ago, I rode with my husband to pick someone up who lived in the first apartment on the left at 116 Patton and gave them a ride. I looked at the duplex and I did not feel anything odd about it and again I asked no questions.

A second testimony related to 118 Patton Ave

Not long ago I was grocery shopping and a woman in line in front of me was telling another woman the reason she needed to move from her home. She said that when she went into her basement to do laundry it felt like someone touched her. She said she and her son both felt creepy in the basement and at times thought they saw shadows. Her landlord was ignoring her and during the conversation, she mentioned Patton Ave.

I interjected and asked her where she lived and she said 118 Patton. I did not even know those old houses had basements but I told her of my mother's experience decades earlier in that very apartment and she said she believed me. I am convinced it was meant for me to run into this woman and obtain confirmation of what my mother said and if anyone reading this article can shed additional light on this location I would appreciate it.

I don't seek out the unexplained but when it comes my way I deal with it and share because my experience might help someone else. It's sad to see a once nice neighborhood going downhill and the idea that something unseen has been in this home for most or all of my 64 years is unsettling. Roanoke is filled with ghost stories related to the downtown area which is only a few blocks from Patton Ave. You can read about some of the more famous tales at this link.