The Nutcracker remains a beloved Christmas tradition in Roanoke and you can still catch two performances

The Nutcracker Ballet Photo by Nutcracker Ballet Screenshot

The Nutcracker continues to mesmerize local audiences

The Nutcracker originated 3 centuries ago and has evolved into a beloved holiday tale. It began with a book written in 1816 by Prussian author E. T. A. Hoffmann "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King" Local schools no longer have plays where children can act out the roles because the holiday can no longer be acknowledged in public school systems. This Christmas classic tale of fantasy, however, continues to be a favorite in the Roanoke Valley thanks to two local dance studios

The Southwest Virginia Ballet Company and Roanoke Ballet Theatre have annual renditions of The Nutcraker each year to sell out crowds. I have grandchildren who have danced with one or both local studios for about five years and there is one thing these performances have in common. No matter how many times you watch this ballet it seems like the first time and there is a reason. The scenes are never 100% as they were the prior year so although the story and music remain timeless there may be different actors and visuals.

The Nutcracker Ballet Photo by The Nutcracker Ballet screenshot

The Nutcracker can be enjoyed in many ways this year

The Southwest Virginia Ballet theater recently had two performances at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm. at the Berglund Center on December 11. I attended the 2 pm show and the performers really brought the magic of the musical to life and drew the spectators in and obtaining a standing ovation. On December 10th SWV held a special show for local schoolchildren at 10 am at the Berglund Center and some of the actors did versions of the play at Carillion hospital lateThere are a few more chances to watch The Nutcracker

If you were not able to attend the SWV Nutcracker you can still catch the Roanoke Ballet Theatre's annual rendition of The Nutcracker on December 18 at 2 pm and 4 pm at the Jefferson Center Performing Arts Center. SWV's 2020 performance can be seen online in two parts online because this was the year of the coronavirus and the actors are wearing masks. You can view it byclicking this link.

If you have Cox Cable you will need to check your local listings but if you use a firestick or have a smart TV you can enjoy five or six streaming versions of The Nutcracker. My favorites are the one with McCauly Cualkin and several animated versions. At this time the Tom and Jerry Nutracker is available but not free.