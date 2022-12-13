Local scientists reveal that Virginia once had volcanoes

Mount Rogers Photo by Geologyblog screenshot

Volcanos are a part of Virginia's past

WDBJ 7 Meteorolosit Brett Watts has revealed that once upon a time in Virginia volcanoes did exist. Watts began considering the idea after the recent eruption of Mauna Loa in Hawaii and pondering the mountains in the area. In the Slight Chance of Science Podcast, the meteorologist spoke with Dr. Jim Beard, a retired curator with the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville.

Beard shared information that confirmed Virginia had ancient volcanoes that possibly took place in Harrisonburg. He also said he believes an eruption could occur in the "far distant future." Beard whose expertise lies in igneous rocks and volcanic rocks in Virginia said that the single most prolific volcanic activity in the world took place in the Commonwealth over 2 million years ago. He added that Mount Rogers in Grayson County is the highest peak in Virginia and was a volcano about 700 million years ago.

Moll Hill Photo by Wikipedia

Local volcanic activity confirmed

Tribble Knob was considered to be the youngest mountain with volcanic activity in this area. Moll Hill near Harrisonburg has been confirmed by Dr. Eric Pyle, a Geoscience Education Professor at James Madison University. The rocks on Mole Hill which is considered to have come from the volcano are only 48 million years old while the surrounding area is 450 million years old.

"It was molten material that basically found a pathway up to the surface, creating a volcano, and has since eroded away as the Valley floor has eroded away."

Watts wondered if the Hot Springs in Virginia may have evolved from volcanic lava and Beard suggests it was possible. In 2017 WDBJ7 revealed that Warm Springs might hold answers to Virginia's past volcanoes. Dr. Robert Tracy a Virginia Tech Geologist gave his views on the subject.

"Some of the oldest rocks in Virginia are along the Blue Ridge and are over a billion years old. Most of them started out as volcanic rock, lava flows or ash layers associated with volcanic eruptions,"

Warm Springs Virginia Photo by Only in your state screenshot

Additional confirmation

Hot Springs and geysers are indeed the manifestations of volcanic activity in Virginia. Tracy added the following::

"If you go through the entrance at the Grayson Highlands Park and you go up to a place called Buzzard rock. within minutes you can be on outcroppings of very obvious volcanic rock that erupted 750 million years ago".