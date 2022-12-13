Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo and Christie Brinkley reunite at Steel City Con

Christie Brinkley Checy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo reunite Photo by Instagram screenshot

Clark and Ellen Griswold have reunited for the holiday

Chevy Chase and Beverly D' Angelo starred as Clark and Ellen Griswold in National Lampoon's wildly popular trio of Vacation comedy films .“National Lampoon’s Vacation” (1983), “National Lampoon’s European Vacation” (1985), and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989) which has become a holiday favorite. The actors recently had a brief reunion during a Steel City Con near Pittsburg which is considered to be Pennsylvania's "premiere comic con". Fun facts about the Vacation films

Fans recall fondly all the mishaps of the Griswold family but Clark and Ellen persevere through each and every one. Christmas Vacation is a holiday classic that can be viewed multiple times during the Christmas season and some networks run all three films back to back. Christmas Vacation has already been shown in November so check your listings for December. You should be able to find Christmas Vacation on TBS and TNT and it is streaming on HBO Max and Amazon Prime.

D'Angelo told the Columbus Dispatch that the first film " National Lampoon's Vacation" was rated R and satirical of Saturday Night live. Christmas Vacation and National Lampoon's Europeon Vacation were PG-rated. This was because producers learned that people were bringing their families to the movie because they could relate to the Griswolds so the satire in the next two films was toned down.

Christie Brinkley in National Lampoon's Vacation Photo by Pinterest screenshot

Christie Brinkley

D'Angelo shares several photos on her Instagram and one with her and Chase was captioned "together again." Chase and D'Angelo also started as Clark and Ellen in two additional films “Vegas Vacation” (1997) and “Vacation” (2015). Another image that was shared was of D'Angelo, Chase, and Christie Brinkley who starred with the duo in the first Vacation film. Brinkley was the sexy blonde that Clark kept seeing everywhere.