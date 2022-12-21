The Bells of Saint Mary's is a must see Christmas film for nostalgia lovers

The Bells of Saint Mary's Photo by Clark Leeth Youtube screenshot

A fun traditional holiday film

If you are a nostalgia lover who enjoys the old black-and-white movies that had messages and made you cry The 1945 holiday classic The Bells of Saint Mary's is a must-see. If you enjoy holiday films that emphasize the Reason for the season this is the one for you. I watched it for the first time last year and felt bad that it took me so long.

The Bells of Saint Mary's stars Bing Crosby and Ingrid Bergman and is based on a true story. The original story was written by Leo McCarey inspired by Sister Mary Benedict who was his aunt and childhood counselor. Benedict was also one of the Sisters who assisted with the building of the Immaculate Heart Convent in Hollywood and she died during a typhoid fever epidemic. My favorite scene is the children practicing for the Nativity play which you can watch in the following video clip.

Bring back fond memories by watching The Bells of Saint Mary's

The Bells of Saint Mary's brings to remembrance the "good ol days" of practicing for Christmas programs at school and at church. Those were the days you could say Merry Christmas, decorate classrooms, and hallways, and exchange gifts. The days when the atmosphere was filled with Christmas joy. When the children in the film say the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag in the film you will notice they don't say "under God" because that was not added until 1954.

Although they portrayed a priest and a nun many of the original theatrical posters and lobby cards to advertise The Bells of Saint Mary's had images of Bing Crosby and Ingrid Bergman in non-clerical attire. You can watch the film free with the Roku channel online or on your television. If you don't have the service you can download it for free. IF you don't have a smart TV you will need to purchase a Roku box.