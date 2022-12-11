General Hospital Spoilers: There is much more to Ryan and Heather's relationship

Heather Webber Photo by ABC Soaps in Depth screenshot

The tip of the iceberg came Friday

General Hospital fans who suspected Heather Webber (Alley Mills) might be the mother of Esme Prince (Avery Kristan Pohl) are even more sure after Friday's episode. Heather obtained the keys to Ryan Chamberlain's (Jon Lindstrom) cell and let herself in and engaged in a cat-and-mouse game with the serial killer. She got him to admit he is not locked in which no one else is aware of except Esme. Ryan swore her to silence and time will tell if Heather complies.

During their play on words, it came out that they had been lovers and when Heather told Ryan she owed him one he replied that she owed him two. Some fans are wondering if this means that Esme is a twin but there is no one in Port Charles near her age male or female who might be her sibling. Mills was playful as she climbed onto Ryans' lap and began touching him as she spoke of their past. General Hospital viewers were stunned when it seemed like the demented Dr. Chamberlain actually had feelings for Ms. Webber.

The mystery unfolds

Decades ago Ryan was obsessed with Felicia Scorpio ( Kristina Wagoner) but now has his eyes on Ava Jerome (Maura West). General Hospital fans are hoping that more detail is revealed about what happened between the two. It's been noted that since Heather has been back in jail and Esme is locked away at Wyndemere there have been no more hook killings.

The note sent by the alleged murderer said that she was looking out for me and mine and Esme is considered to be a loner unless she was talking about her baby. Spoilers have teased that maybe Heather was killing everyone who helped Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) but at this point, nothing is known for certain. Be sure to stay tuned to General Hospital and find out the details about Ryan, Esme, and Heather as well as the true identity of the hook killer.