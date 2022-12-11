Buckingham Palace remains silent as Prince Harry emphasizes they were insensitive to racism against Meghan Markle

Thee fab four Photo by People screenshot

The royals remain silent

According to Celebrating the Soaps, Netflix has reached out to Buckingham Palace for comments regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries and thus far they have not responded. No

one knows if any of the royals even watched the televised broadcast. Queen Elizabeth II had a motto "Never complain never explain" and her family seems to be sticking to it at least for now.

The first part of Harry & Meghan dropped last Thursday on Netflix and was in 3 parts but the Sussesses did not say anything disparaging about the royal family. They did however allude to their not understanding the difference between rudeness and racism. The royals consider attacks by the press a hazing that comes along with being a member of this famroyal familyily.

The royal family has not dealt with racism in house before

Meghan however clarified that although her sister-in-law Kate Middleton was hounded by the press there is a difference in what she is experiencing as "Rude is not racism."Meghan's mixed-race heritage is a factor the royals had not dealt with before. It sounds like Harry tried to get the to understand but they remained indifferent.

Prince Harry said in the docuseries he was told (most likely by Prince William or King Charles III) “My wife had to go through that, so why should your girlfriend be treated any differently? Why should you get special treatment? Why should she be protected?’…I said, ‘The difference here is the race element.'”

The royal family probably will not comment but if they do it will most likely be after the second half of the Netflix docuseries airs. this coming Thursday. Sources have been saying that King Charles III was concerned about what his son and daughter-in-law across the pond might say that was damaging to the royals. If he did not watch the docuseries he may have had someone else to watch and tell all.