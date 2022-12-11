Charles Shaughnessy is enjoying portraying Victor Casssadine the villain viewers love to hate

Charles Shaughnessy loves playing Victor Cassadine Photo by Soap Hub screenshot

Charles Shaughnessy loves portraying VictorCassadine

Soaps in Depth is reporting that Charles Shaughnessy is having a ball portraying Victor Cassadine on General Hospital. The actor took over the role of the Cassadine patriarch in 2021 ad has kept fans as well as Port Charles residents on their toes ever since. He was off-screen briefly in the beginning of 2022 for hip surgery but returned to the delight of GH fans and has been in rare form ever since.

The actor was born Charles George Patrick Shaughnessy, on February 9, 1955, and became the 5th Baron Shaughnessy after a cousin died without having children. He has been married to Susan Fallender since 1983 and they have two children. Shaughnessy told Soap Opera Digest that his current situation is a full circle because he began his career on General Hospital portraying Allistar the cousin of Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) and now in his "twilight", he was paired with her again as Victor.

Shaughnessy said of the storyline with Holly:

“I mean, I knew I was bad to the bone, but the way Victor was around Holly was absolutely horrible! If he was irredeemable before, he’s really gone overboard now. He was truly awful to poor Holly.”

IS Victor interested in Ava or toying with her? Photo by Soaps.com screenshot

General Hospital fans love to hate Victor

Shaughnessy expressed his delight in how Victor is interfering in the lives of many different Port Charles residents in varied ways and making their lives miserable. Currently, the town villain has Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stewart) on the run, Holly in hiding, Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) as a hostage, and Laura Collins, (Genie Francis) Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagoner), and Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) all squirming as they try to figure out how to take him down.

General Hospital viewers know a day will come when Victor must pay for his crimes but are hoping it will not be anytime soon. No one knows yet what Victor's end game is as he likes to play cat and mouse with everyone. He has been flirting with Ava Jerome (Maura West) suggesting that when she divorces Nikolas Cassadine (Markus Coloma) that he, "uncle Victor" will be a better catch. He also wooed Lucy, had an interesting encounter with Selina Wu (Lydia Look) and may still have feelings for Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati). Be sure to stay tuned to find out what Victor Cassadine will be up to next.