Handel's Messiah is coming to Parkway church Photo by RSO screenshot

Handel's Messiah comes to the Roanoke Valley

If you enjoy the sacred and spiritual meaning of Christmas and are a fan of Handel’s Messiah you can catch a local performance just in time for the holidays. The musical will be performed on Tuesday December at 7:00 pm at Parkway Church on the Mountain. The church is located at 3645 Orange Ave. NE, Roanoke and will be presented by Chorus and Roanoke Symphony Orchestra Virtuosi directed by David Stewart Wiley.

The Messiah is an English-language oratorio composed by George Frideric Handel in 1741. The text comes from the King James Bible and the Coverdale Psalter translation by Charles Jennens. It was first performed in Dublin on April 13, 1742 and the London premiere came the following year later. The most popular song from the arrangement is what is known as the Hallelujah chorus. The rendeition at Parkway church will include Part One, Christmas and Hallelujah chorus.

Hallelujah chorus Photo by Church of Jesus Christ screenshot

The Hallelujah chorus history

Handel was said to be broke and i fear of being sent to debtor's prison when his friend Jennens i wrote a libretto, based on the life of Jesus Christ from the Bible and gave it to him. Handel next received funding from Dublin charities to create a new work that would help to free men from debtor's prisons. His servats said he did not eat or sleep much while working on what would become his masterpiece.

When Hallelujah was finished Handel said the following: “I did think I did see all Heaven before me, and the great God Himself seated on His throne, with His company of Angels.” In 1992 Quincy Jones and the All Star Chorus recorded an upbeat version of the Hallelujah chorus. Tickets for the local performance are $39.00, $44.00, and $56.00.