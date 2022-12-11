General Hospital Spoilers: Dex may send Sonny to jail

Dex may send Sonny to prison Photo by GH sccreenshot

How far will Dex go?

General Hospital viewrs know that Dex Heller (Evan Hofler) is working for Michael Corinthos (Chad Duel) to help him take down his father Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Spoilers from Celebrating the Soaps tease that Dex may be instrumental in his boss going to jail. Evidence will begin to pile up on Sonny's dealings during his time in Port Charles and Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) will have him arrested.

Thsi will lead to problems in the budding relationship between Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennessy) and DA Scorpio because she will be defending the mob kingpin. Last week Michael attempted to pay Dex off and drop his crusade against his father. Heller, however, convinced Michael to hang in there because they almost have what they need.

WIll Sonny seek retaliation?

On Friday Sonny gave Dex a gun and this may lead to his shooting someone since he himself has already been shot. Joss Jacks (Eden McCoy) and Dex ran into each other at Sonny's place and he swore to his boss there is nothing between them but General Hospital viewers have already seen the heat these two generate. Once it's revealed that Dex is working for Michael will Sonny put out a hit on him or leave him be? How will Josslyn and Carly feel about this bit of information Dex withheld? Will it stop Joss from getting involved with him or will she find out about his lies after they have already slept together?

Sonny has been in jail before but never for long so what will he do when he is released? In the midst of all of this Joss is going to hurt Cameron Webber (Will Lipton) which is something General Hospital fans know is inevitable but they do not want to happen. Viewers do want to see Sonny and Michael reconcile but there is no telling what may happen in Port Charles by Christmas and the New Year.Will Dex purposely send his boss to prison or will it simply be based on Sonny's own actions and how will all who are involved move forward after this situation happens? Stay tuned to General Hospital and be on the lookout for spoilers to find out what happens next.