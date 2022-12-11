The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Summer and Jack deceive Phyllis who is later frightened by Jeremy

Jeremy Hyde frightens Phyllis Photo by Y&R screenshot

Phyllis won't budge

Monday on The Young and the Restless Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) finds that she is having a day where everything is going wrong. She begins celebrating with Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) because they have been successful or so they believe in getting Diane Jenkins (Cynthia Watros) to leave Genoa City. This is because Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Summer Abbott (Alison Lanier) have implied that the women ran Diane out of town. Both of them argued with her and cause her but Phyllis stands her ground and admits nothing.

Back at the Jabot offices Phyllis and Summer have another round of disagreement because Diane is gone. Phylllis does not know that Kyle Abbott ( Michael Mealor), Jack and her daughter are keeping something from her which is that Diane has not really left genoa City. She is going to the ABbott cabin to hi eout until Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) can be run out of town.

Will Phyllis make a deal with the devil?

After Summer leaves the office Phyllis turns around and is shocked to see Jeremy starring at her. She questions how he has twice been able to get past security and he tells her he can be pretty persuasive. Phyllis has a look of utter terror in her eyes so she clearly fears this man. He asks about Diane and Phyllisreplies shehaas no idea where she is since they are not friends. Jeremy replies that Ms. Jenkins did not return to her suite the night before and did not show up for work that morning.

He asks Phyllis if they can go somewhere private to discuss some things and she is clearly rattled. Will Jeremy ask the redhead to help him get his money back from Diane or is he taking a romantic interest in her. Be sure to tune in to The Young and the Restless next week to find out what happens next.