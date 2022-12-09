Public opinion suggests Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries fell short of the mark

Megha and Harry Photo by Netflix screenshot

Netflix series does not (yet) deliver what was promised

The much anticipated Netflix docuseries from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle debuted on Thursday and pubic opinion suggests it fell short of what had been anticipated. There were 2.4 million viewers who tuned but anyone expecting more of what the couple shared during the interview with Oprah Winfrey found themselves disappointed. The couple did not say anything harsh about members of the royal family in the first 3 episodes but that could come in episodes 4, 5, and 6.

The couple did address the harsh treatment they received from the British press including racism, inventing stories and following them everywhere. Harry is biased against the paparazzi because of the way his mother Princess Diana died. He has said on more than one occasion that he did not want the same thing to happen to Meghan. Harry did touch on the issue of his family not understanding how serious the racist threats against Markle really were.

Perhaps the second installment will bring forth more details

Overall those who viewed the Netflix docuseries have expressed that it did not live up to the hype. There were reports that King Charles and Prince William were worried that Harry would slam them and tarnish the reputation of the royals. Nothing damaging was said on Thursday but Buckingham palace might want to wait until next week after part 2 before breathing a sigh of relief.

If the docuseries continues at the same pace with images of the Sussexes in their home life this is not what the public was expecting. The lackluster Netflix series may cause potential readers, who were expecting bombshells. to think twice about purchasing Prince Harry's book "Spare" Be sure to tune in next week for the second installment to find out what the royals reveal.