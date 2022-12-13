Pastor Jamal Bryant wants New Birth Church to grow marijuana

Jamaal Bryant wants his church to sell marijuana Photo by Instagram screenshot

Jamal Bryant has a plan to attract black males to his church

Pastor Jamal Bryant says he wants to teach young black males how to farm and the church he pastors owns a lot of land. His goal is for young men to join New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, in Atlanta to learn entepenuership, and legally grow marijuana. At this present time, Georgia has strict laws that only allow for the plant to be legally grown for medicinal purposes. The statement was made on the Cool Soror podcast with Rashan Ali.

When Ali laughed the pastor let her know he meant business as he said

“No, no, really. New Birth is the largest land-owning Black church in America,” “So my position to my deacons is, why are we not raising cannabis?” BET is also reporting the story where Bryant said "I'm looking for people who smell like weed."

To make money it takes money

According to The Guardian the legal Cannabis industry is booming and according to Leafly’s 2020 jobs report the cannabis industry now accounts for 321,000 full-time jobs across the 37 states with legal medical or adult use markets. While much of the country was reeling from Covid, during the past year the cannabis industry added 77,300 jobs, and US sales reached $18.3bn. This is

"a 32% increase in year-over-year growth – creating jobs at a faster rate than any other industry in the United States".

In addition to the Georgia laws, there is another factor that may affect Jamal Bryant's plans. The start-up price is considered to be too steep for many African Americans to go into the legal marijuana business. It will be interesting to find out what the members of New Birth church have to say about their pastor's grandiose idea.