Jared Kushner remains silent as Donald Trump is accused of anti-Semitism

Donald Trump is surrounded with controversy again

One thing that can be said about former president Donald Trump is that his behavior keeps his followers scratching their heads. During his campaign as well as his presidency he was accused of inciting racism as well as the January 6 2020 riot in the capital. He said of the Charlottesville that there were "very fine people on both sides" as white nationalists chanted "Jews will not replace us." His son-in-law Jared Kushner remained quiet through all of the issues and he is doing the same now.

Trump refuses to distance himself from controversial entertainer Kanye West who has made several anti-Semitic statements and according to Rolling Stone. Kushner is Jewish and Ivanka Trump converted to Judaism. Some people have reached out to him but so far he has not returned any of their calls.

High-profile conservatives, pro-Israel donors, and Jewish Trump supporters have demanded but not yet received an audience with the former president.Jewish activists, are alleged to be waging a "behind-the-scenes pressure campaign to force Donald Trump into denouncing and disowning rapper Kanye West". In true Trump style, the former president is ignoring the cries of his supporters and continuing his relationship with West. Rolling Stone says three (unnamed) sources who have knowledge of the situation are upset that last month Trump hosted a dinner with West and known anti-Semite Nick Fuentes.

Controversy surrounds The Donald

Those who were able to talk with Trump on the phone have been told that he has "supposedly done all he can and that he’s already done so much “for the Jewish people” and Israel." One of the individuals, who spoke to Trump, shared with Rolling Stone that they begged Trump and he refused. Those who have taken a stand sent a message to The Donald and the following is a portion of it.

“Please condemn Kanye, Fuentes, and all of their ilk who claim to be your supporters and admirers,” reads a draft of the letter. “Pledge publicly never again to grant them a meeting or a platform until they apologize for, and utterly repudiate, their vile hate and antisemitism, or risk losing the admiration of those Jews who heretofore have been so grateful for your having stood with Israel and the Jewish people in their hour of need. Failure on your part to condemn Ye, Fuentes, and all who share their vile ideology and who call themselves part of your base, will inevitably provoke a widespread and irrevocable repudiation of your candidacy and your legacy. The world is watching, Mr. President, as is a grateful Jewish community, along with your beloved children and grandchildren. The time to act is now.”



The draft letter also emphasized to the former president “Your unstinting support for Israel does not in any way excuse your breaking bread with would-be Nazis.” Jared Kushner is in an impossible situation where he has to go against his wife's father or face the ire of fellow Jews.



