Prince William and Kate Middlleton express a bit of PDA while in the US

Prince William and Kate in Boston Photo by Wonderwall screenshot

Prince William and Princess Kate exhibit a moment of being human

After Queen Elizabeth II died Prince William and Kate Middleton were criticized for now showing public displays of affection as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle always do. The Sussexes were shown in multiple photos holding hands while the new Prince and Princess of Wales walked along in a manner of business as usual. A photo of William with his hand on Kate's backside while in Boston is causing excitement because this is one of the rare occasions the duo exhibited a public display of affection.

In the aftermath of the Queen's death, there were also those who complained that Meghan and Harry were too touchy-feely and should be more professional like William and Kate. This morning, however, the future King and Queen posted images to Instagram and one black and white shared by Elle indicates them to be a bit more affectionate towards one another. The royal couple are smiling lovingly and looking into each other's eyes and it is a rare moment indeed.

William and Kate Photo by Instagram screenshot

The PDA may not return to the UK with the royal couple

While Harry and Meghan hold hands, hug, and smile at each other in PDA all the time People is reporting that Bostonians were excited to see the future king and queen as they chanted "The Prince and Princess are here." This is the second year of Prince William's Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony and the first time the awards were held outside the U.K.

Those who are assuming that Willam Prince of Wales and Kate Princess of Wales are now going to be displaying more PDA might want to consider something before expecting the couple to continue to behave in public like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The royal couple may have felt more at ease in the US while away from the strict protocol they must adhere to in the UK and when they return home they may resume their previous posture.