B&B's Katrina Bowden's holiday film The Most Colorful Time of the Year debuts on Hallmark on December 9

Katrina Bowden (Flo Fulton) has not been seen on The Bold and the Beautiful for quite a while and last November (2021) executive producer Brad Bell said she would be back. As fans of The Bold and the Beautiful watch and wait to see if the actress returns to the CBS soap, they can catch her in a new holiday film The Most Colorful Time of Year which premieres on Hallmark on Friday, December 9. at 8:00 pm.

In this new holiday movie, Bowden plays a single mom Michelle who has a blind daughter and meets her child's elementary school teacher Ryan (Christopher Russell ) who has just found out he is color-blind. The promo says Michelle helps Ryan bring some color into his life just in time for the holidays. Bowden's fans will want to tune in to see her latest project.

When will Bowden return to The Bold and the Beautiful?

Back with The Bold and the Beautiful Flo's on-screen love interest Wyatt Fuller (Darin Brooks) has been around sporadically in recent months talking to his father Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and his brother Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) but has not even mentioned his fiance. When Bell assured B&B fans the couple would return he said that both Bowden and Brooks were. working on other projects.

While Darin has returned it looks like Katrina is still busy outside of the CBS soap. Bell has not commented on Bowden's status since last November and the actress herself has not said anything so fans of The Bold and the Beautiful should stay tuned for updates and be sure to check out The Most Wonderful Time of the Year on Friday.