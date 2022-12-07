30 years of memories goes up in flames as Givens Bookstore burns and is later demolished

Givens bookstore was demolished after a fire Photo by WDBJ 7 screenshot

Givens Bookstore was a staple in the area

Someone texted me about 30 minutes ago and said that they saw a picture circulating online of Givens Bookstore on fire. I called the Salem PD who confirmed it is true and WSLs 10 News has just reported their crew is on the location. A lot of history for my family as well as others in the community has gone up in flames with that building.

My oldest son used to sell college texts books to Givens Bookstore and my two younger children and I purchased a number of books at that business. Faithful patrons will recall that there were two huge very friendly cats that hung out in the bookstore. One morning I had left Givens and was traveling down Mainstreet towards Roanoke when I looked in the review mirror and one of the cats was in my car. I turned around and took him back and Mr, Cavnidish told me the cat often went home with customers.

Givens Bookstore is no more Photo by WDBJ 7screenshot

The beginning of the end

Givens Books was located at 1641 East Main Street at the intersection of 419. According to The Salem Times Register in September had a final sale of the inventory which I was not aware of at the time and missed. Chip and Susan Givens opened the bookstore in 1983 and their children also worked in the store. In 2014 when the couple began having grandchildren their priorities changed and in 2015 Scott and Courtney Cavendish took over.

In 2017 GIvens Books closed because they were no longer able to obtain the textbooks that were the lifeblood of the business. They continued however to use the sign in front of the building to express support for Donald Trump and anti-abortion rhetoric which caused some local residents to become angry. WDBJ 7 has confirmed that the roof caved in and there are many books in the building.

News 7 reported on Wednesday morning that the fire was coming from the second story of the building and that the roof caved in preventing them from putting out several smaller fires. Givens Books was scheduled to be demolished at a later date but it was done last night after the fire.