Kirstie Alley Photo by Today screenshot

Kirstie Alley is confirmed to have passed away

Actress Kirstie Alley who was best known for her role as Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom Cheers has passed away. Today reports that her children said the cause of death was cancer that was only recently discovered. According to Wikipedia Alley had colon cancer. Her family released the following statement on Twitter.

"To all our friends, far and wide around the world... We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living whatever adventures lie ahead."

Additional information about Kirstie Alley

Alley also portrayed Virgilia Hazzard an abolitionist who married a slave named Grady (Clarence Williams III) in the miniseries North and South. The actress was born on January 12, 1951 and was married from 1970 to 1977 to her high-school sweetheart Bob Alley, who happened to have the same last name.

On December 22, 1983, Alley married actor Parker Stevenson who also had a role in North and South. After having a miscarriage the couple adopted two children a son William “True” in 1992 and a daughter Lillie in 1995.

Kirstie Alley was raised Methodist but later joined the Church of Scientology and because of the church's teachings on Psychiatry, the actress was the only cast member of cheers who never appeared on the sitcom Frasier. Scientology teaches that there has been a long history of abuse within the psychiatric field.