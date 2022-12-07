Christmas activities to enjoy in Roanoke and surrounding areas on December 9 and 10

Christmas events in the Roanoke Valley Photo by Wallpaper screenshot

There are still plenty of holiday activities in Roanoke and surrounding areas for those who are interested and quite a few of them are taking place this Friday and Saturday, December 9 and 10.

Christiansburg

On Friday Christiansburg’s Tree Lighting will take place in Town Square at 6:50 pm and the annual Christiansburg parade will begin. On Saturday the Town of Christiansburg and the Christiansburg Parks & Rec Department will present Winter Wonderland 2022 at the Christiansburg Rec Center at 1600 North Franklin St. in Christiansburg.

Downtown Roanoke

The Roanoke Christmas Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at Jefferson Street at Elm Avenue and end on Williamson Road. This will also be the second night of Dickens of a Christmas which is celebrating 40 years. You can also continue to enjoy the holiday trees at the Hotel Roanoke Conference Center from 8 am until 9 pm.

Buchanan

The annual Buchanan Christmas Parade and Day Market will take place on Saturday, in Downtown Buchanan at 19753 Main Street.

Martinsville

From 10-11 am Saturday Storytime and Cookies with Santa will take place at the Spencer-Pen Centre in Martinsville and from 10 m -4 pm you can take Pet pictures with Santa at the Martinsville Henry County SPCA.

Bedford

The Bedford Humane Society will be hosting pet photos with Santa on Saturday, so bring your children and your four-legged friends from 10 am -1 pm. The location will be at the Living Gift 1173 Moneta Road Bedford.

Galax

From 4 pm until 10 pm on Saturday the City of Galax will present the Old Time Appalachian Christmas on Main Street.

Salem

The Salem Holiday Market City will begin on Saturday from 9-4 ad continue on Sunday from 10-4