General Hospital Spoilers: Ava goes to war with Nikolas

Ava will go to war with Nikolas Photo by General Hospital Fandom

Hell hath no fury like Ava scorned

General Hospital fans know that it's only a matter of time before Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West) finds out that Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) is hiding Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) in the North Tower of Wyndamere. Spoilers are teasing that Ava will soon be at war with her spouse but do not give details of what will transpire. GH viewers know that once Ava is scorned heads begin to roll and where Esme is concerned she could be lethal.

Perhaps Nava will disagree about Ava meeting with Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) in an attempt to find Esme but it's more likely that the time has come for Esme's pregnancy to be revealed and that would really send Ava over the edge. It's possible that Ryan might blink out the truth about his alleged daughter and Nikolas while Ava is trying to gain info on Esme. While she thinks she has Dr. Chamberlain eating out of her hand he could turn the tables and embarrass her.

There is also the chance that Ava or Victor Casssadine (Charles Shaughnessy) might find Esme on the Cassadien property and see for themselves that she is expecting. Both know Nikola slept with her so they would easily assume he is the baby daddy. Ava still has the taped confession of Prince Nik saying he threw Esme over the parapet so in her anger she might turn this information over to the PCPD and send her spouse to jail. This would not, however, solve the Esme problem so perhaps Ava might hold onto the recording.