Phyllis on The Young and the Restless and Thomas on The Bold and the Beautiful would make the ideal villain couple

Phyllis and Thomas would make a good couple Photo by Wikipedia

Phyll\is Summers (Michelle Stafford) has outdone herself recently on The Young and the Restless. In spite of many warnings, she contacted Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) who came to Genoa City and showed up at the Abbott home to harass Diane Jenkins. (Cynthia Watros) Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) blasted her for bringing Stark to town to harass his mother and Summer Newman (Alisson Lanier) told her mom she was ashamed of her for putting the family at risk, especially Harrison Abbott (Kellen Enriquez).

Thomas and Phyllis would wreak havoc in Genoa City and LA

On Wednesday Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) will tell Phyllis what he thinks about her actions but she continues to pretend she is innocent although no one believes her. Phyllis has a twin spirit on The Bold and the Beautiful in Thomas Forrester (Matthew Ashford) who also takes no responsibility for the damage he has done to his family. Phyllis is much older than Thomas but the two of them would make the idea a villainous couple because each believes their actions were warranted and don't realize the pain they cause others.

Thomas used his son Douglas Forrester's (Henry Joseph Samuri) voice app to make his own voice sound like Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and called Child Protective Services on himself. He told Douglas to remain quiet which has caused the child trauma and his father Ridge Forrester is livid with him. Hope Spencer (Annika Noelle) is soon going to go off on Thomas but spoilers say he will attempt to downplay the damage he has caused.

Phyllis and Thomas could work together to obtain payback

Phyllis stands to lose the close relationship she has with Summer as well as the respect of Kyle and Jack. She also may be fired from her job at Marchetti. Ridge could kick Thomas out of Forrester Creations and he could lose custody of Douglas. Just imagine a crossover where Thomas and Phyllis worked together to get back at everyone who crossed them. It would be fun to see the action take place on both The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Phyllis and Thomas don't even have to be in a romantic relationship just partners n crime would be enough to keep viewers of both soaps entertained.