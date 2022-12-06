The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Hope rejects Thomas who says he did nothing wrong

Thomas needs to hit rock bottom Photo by Twitter B&B screenshot

Thomas seems incapable of change

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful have been waiting for Thomas Forrester (Matthew Ashford) to become a changed man truly but thus far it has not happened. His latest move of calling Child Protective Srvices and framing Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) will lead to a confrontation with Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) who will lash out at him.

On Monday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful Thomas was smirking when Brooke got in his face about breaking up her marriage and he said his actions were not about her. Thomas tried to rationalize his actions by saying he only wanted his parents together because they are really in love. Neither Thomas, Steffy Forrester (Finnegan (Jackie Wood), or Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) have acknowledged the elephant in the room which is a huge factor in Ridge Forrester asking Taylor to marry him.

Will Thomas ever hit rock bottom?

The only reason Ridge proposed to Taylor was because his son lied ad Hope knows this very well. Perhaps if she says it out loud to her brother it might penetrate just a bit. Taylor and her children are hoping when Ridge returns he will reunite their family but Hope could insist to Thomas this will never happen.

Spoilers say she will go off on him because he made Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph (Samuri) lie but Thomass will try to weasel his way out of taking the blame for his actions which will prove to Hope that he has not changed. Hope will insist that Douglas remain with her and Liam which will infuriate Thomas. Any thoughts he had of getting her to love him are now null and void but he will no doubt continue. What will it take for Thomas to hit rock bottom and change is what The Bold and the Beautiful fans are wondering.