Christmas wreaths and why we hang them on doors

Christian Christmas wreath Photo by AllExpress screenshot

The origin of the Christmas wreath

Perhaps you grew up as I did with a real or artificial evergreen wreath hanging on a door or wall every Christmas but never considered why it is done. The popular belief is that wreaths, whether green or some other color announce that the home is welcoming the holiday season. For Christians, the use of green symbolizes everlasting life in Christ The evergreen reminds believers that those who trust Jesus will have eternal life and the red berries, bows or other decorations symbolize His blood that was shed for our sins.

Johann Hinrich Wichern a German Lutheran pastor is said to have been the first to turn the wreath into a symbol of Advent and lighting candles in anticipation of Christmas as well as the return of Christ approaching. The holiday wreath was actually derived from pagan wreaths that were utilized to celebrate the Winter Solstice and the Yule festival.

Different meanings for different people

Early Christians chose December 25 as the day to celebrate the birth of Christ in an attempt to stop pagan celebrations. Christians reappropriated many of the symbols that were used for the observance they wanted to cancel out by putting the focus on Jesus. Cutting down trees and decorating them originated with the Yule festival as did yule logs, wreaths, and mistletoe.

These transitioned into Christmas trees, holiday wreaths, and decorations to honor the birth of Christ and many may not realize where they originated. Today non-Christians decorate trees in December without a star or angel on top. Last year I saw a "Christmas tree" that was decorated with all things Harry Potter with his hat on top. Christmas wreaths represent what those who use them believe in their hearts.