Nicolas Bechtel former Spencer Cassadine on General Hospital shares a childhood Christmas memory

Nicolas Bechtel shares from Christmas past

It's the holiday season and some of our favorite soap actors are sharing fond and not-so-fond memories of Christmas past on social media. One of them is 17-year-old actor Nicolas Bechtel who was born on February 15, 2003. Young Nicolas made his television debut in 2012 at age seven on Days of Our Lives as a character named Josh. One year later in May 2013, he began his signature role portraying Spencer Cassadine on General Hospital. Spencer was a mischievous, yet lovable child and GH viewers watched both the character and his portrayer grow up on the screen.

Bechtel recently tweeted a Christmas memory about an older sibling bursting his holiday bubble. He did not say how he reacted or now feels about the incident but one of his parents continues to be upset by what happened. Many of his fans can probably relate to what happened as. Nicolas says that when he was only 4 years old his older sister (Nicole Bechtel) who was 13 at the time broke the news to him that there was no Santa. He told his followers that his mother is still mad at his sibling today because of that revelation.

From a young Spencer to a teen idol

That sounds like something Bechtel's version of Spencer would have done to another younger GH character because at times he was wicked for a child and loved to get even and also thought his money could buy him anything, Evven so Spencer had a heart of gold and this fan favorite was last seen in 2020. In that same year he appeared in the Jeremy Camp film I still Believe with Nathan Parsons who portrayed Ethan Lovett on General Hospital.

During his last scenes, as Spencer Cassadine the young actor had grown quite a few inches and his voice was getting deeper. General Hospital viewers were hoping to watch him as a more mature Spencer go toe to toe with his father Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) but the powers that be decided to take the character in a different direction. Bechtel was replaced in 2021 by Nicholas Chaves when the character was aged. Since leaving the ABC soap Nicolas Bechtel has appeared in American Horror Story. Be on the lookout for more of your favorite soap stars to share their memories from Christmas long ago.