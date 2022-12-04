Defrost your vehicle quickly and safely

Ken Weathers de ices a vehicle Photo by WATE 6 Screenshot

Thaw your vehicle quickly

It's that time of year when car windows will be frozen with ice and the main way this is dealt with is to use an ice scraper. This can be time-consuming and some people use hot water on their vehicles instead. The Weather Channel says hot boiling water can actually crack a windshield and the first ice hack they list is to use warm water.

The second suggestion from The Weather Channel is to utilize a mixture of two-thirds rubbing alcohol and one-third water. This ice hack is also recommended by The Today Show whose instructions came from Ken Weathers chief meteorologist for Wate 6 News in Knoxville Tennessee who explained the process in a video.

"Mix ⅓ part water and ⅔ part isopropyl or rubbing alcohol together and pour into a spray bottle. Spray the solution onto your windshield, and voila! You’ll see the ice disappear instantly. “The reason why this works is rubbing alcohol has a freezing point of 138 degrees below freezing so you can always keep this mixture in your car and it will never freeze",

Ice on vehicles Photo by Today screenshot

Save time and gas

Some people who commented on the video expressed concern that the alcohol might ruin the paint on vehicles. Weathers assured them that only small amounts of the solution would actually come in contact with the paint. He added that if you wash and/or wax your car as recommended by your manufacturer, or when it is dirty you should not have any problems with "most things that come in contact with the paint's surface."

Weathers said that using the water/isopropyl alcohol mixture would cut down on the time to run your vehicle in order to de-ice it and will save gas. Waiting for the car defroster to work can take up to 15 minutes.