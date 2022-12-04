Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming docuseries is making waves before it airs

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix dumentary Photo by Netflix screenshot

The Palace is concerned about their image

The Netflix docuseries from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is yet to be released and is already making waves. Elite Daily is reporting that Buckingham Palace is terrified about what will be released about them and that Prince William and Princess Kate don't want their US trip overshadowed by the Sussexes. This will be the first time Royals have done such a documentary and goes against Queen Elizabeth's mantra of "Never complain, Never explain."

The Netflix project coincides with season 5 of The Crown which is expected to increase curiosity and ratings for the docuseries. According to I News UK the royals are concerned that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries might draw negative attention and further cast those in the House of Windsor as racist. This is because of the recent incident where the godmother of Prince William made awkward comments to Ngozi Fulani when she asked several times where Fulani came from in Africa. Ngozi is actually British.

The docuseries will air on December 8

The palace is concerned that this incident will make Meghan's claims of racism more valid. Markle told Oprah during an interview that someone in the royal family had said that someone in the family was curious about the color her children would be when they were born. The Netflix docuseries is scheduled to drop on December 8 which is less than a week away. The tension from the palace will probably grow until the six episodes air.