Annual Blacksburg tree lighting Photo by WSLS 20 screenshot

Christmas comes to Blacksburg

Everyone has that one, holiday event or television special that in their eyes signifies the official beginning of Christmas It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Blacksburg with the annual tree lighting ceremony taking place on Friday night December 2. A WSLS 10 News crew was on hand to assist with the lighting of the Christmas tree downtown.

In attendance were Santa and Mrs. Clause who announced that all the children in attendance were on the good list this year. The tree lighting on Henderson Lawn took place at 5:45 and a holiday parade began on Main Street at 7:00 pm. One festival attendee Robert Augustine had this to say to 10 News, "We actually just went to the Christmas market and bought some gifts for people and we went to Benny’s Pizza amazing pizza. It was really good and just kind of having a good time with friends and family,”

There were hundreds of people who braved the cold to celebrate the official beginning of the holiday season. Some in attendance even got an early start on their holiday shopping. The festival included food, vendors, and special performances from the children’s choir, and band as well as a performance of The Nutcracker.

Smithfield Yultide Photo by Blue Ridge Parkway screenshot

A Smithfield Yuletide

If you are in the Blacksburg area on Sunday, December 11 you can take part in A Smithfield Yuletide from noon until 4 pm. at 1000 Smithfield Plantation Road. You can gather with your loved ones in the Pavillion around the Smithfield yule log and enjoy sweet treats and tea and listen to holiday music. You can also take a photo with Saint Nick.