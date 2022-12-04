The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Deacon panics when Finn asks him to do the unthinkable

Finn will ask Deacon to do the unthinkable Photo by Soaps.com screenshot

Finn will cause problems for Deacon

The Bold and the Beautiful has focused recent episodes on the love triangle involving Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and his ex-wives Taylor Hayes (Krista Alen) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry indicate that another storyline that has been placed on the back burner is about to heat up. John Finnegan (Tyler Novlan) will share his opinion about his birth mom Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) with Steffy Forrester (Jackie Wood) and they will go to Deacon Sharp for answers.

Soaps.com says that Finn will receive a special delivery package and find a clue among Shelia's last known remains which was her big toe and hair and suspect she is alive. Perhaps as a doctor, he realizes her toe was a clean cut and does not look as if a bear had been nibbling on it. Maybe Sheila's hair was not torn from the root in the manner it should have been. Why after all of this time Finn would revisit this situation is not known but perhaps he has had doubts all along.

Finn and Steffy are on the case

Now that Ridge and Taylor's marriage did not take place and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) has been exposed Finn and Steffy can think more clearly, CDL says he will put on his detective hat and share his theory with Steffy, and together they will go to Deacon who will be in shock. When Finn asks Sharpe to help him prove his birth mom is still alive Deacon will panic because he has been harboring Sheila in his apartment and could get into serious trouble with the parole board.

Kanan signed a new 2-year deal with The Bold and the Beautiful early in the year so it looks like he will be sticking around and not be in jail. Sheila has been jealous of Brooke and once she finds out Ridge did not reunite with her she will become protective of Deacon. He might get angry and kick her out just prior to Steffy and Finn showing up at the door. Fans will enjoy watching Sharpe try to squirm his way out of this situation so stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to find out what happens next.