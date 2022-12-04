The Bold and the Beautiful need more choices for romantic relationships

The Bold and the Beautiful cast Photo by Facebook screenshot

The Bold and the Beautiful needs more characters

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful have been saying that various characters need new love interests but the truth is there are not many choices available. The Forresters, Logans, and Spencers go back and forth between interdating and marrying and have had some close to borderline incestuous relationships. The problem is there are not enough characters to go around so the same dynamics continue to play out. Either love triangles involving the same couples continue or characters marry their siblings' ex-spouses.

B&B viewers have said for several years that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) needs a suitable woman to love but he continues to carry a torch for Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) who is married to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). John Finnigan) Tanner Knovlin was brought in for Steffy Forrester (Jackie Wood) which has halted the triangle involving her, Liam, and Hope. There is no character on-screen at this time in who Thomas could even possibly become interested.

The same patterns need to be altered

Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) was dating Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) who had been engaged to her sister Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). Carter is now with Katie who has been married to both Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) Ridge keeps going back and forth between Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kely Lang) and Tayor Hayes (Krista Allen) because there are no other choices available.

Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) is currently involved with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) but his heart remains with Brooke. Dollar Bill really loves Brooke but will turn to Katie Spencer (Heather Tom) as a consolation prize if she will have him. In the meantime, many fans believe that Finegan (Naomi Matsuda) would be the ideal woman for Bill.

Steffy Forrester has slept with Dollar Bill and both of his sons Liam and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). Brooke has been married to Eric Forrester (John McCook) and both of his sons Ridge and Thorne Forrester (last Ingo Rademacher). Fans understand that The Bold and the Beautiful has a budget they must adhere to but something needs to give where all of these relationships are concerned. the pattern of keeping it all in the family needs to be broken.